Republic
Richard Lee "Dick" Bowlin, 85, of Republic, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born on August 3, 1936, a son of Paul and Margaret Horne Bowlin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Paul Jr., Robert, Lois, and Betty.
Dick proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.
He loved riding his Harley, the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing cards and fishing. Most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren, Nina and Nicco.
Dick retired from Gateway Coal and Fayette Rentals.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Frances DiPaolo Bowlin; daughter, Linda Martinelli and her husband John; two grandchildren, Nina Martinelli and Nicco Martinelli; many nieces and nephews.
Dick's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hospital Staff on 1 West at Uniontown Hospital.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Heart Association at www.heart.org/AHA/donate.
Due to the current Covid conditions the family has requested that masks be worn.
Dick's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 19 Legion Street, Republic, where a Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with Father Marlon Pates as Celebrant.
Entombment will follow in The Chapel of Peace, Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
