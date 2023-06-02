New Salem
Richard Lee Grant, 75, of New Salem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 7, 1948, in Fairbank, son of the late John J. and Helen T. Kocis Grant.
Richard served in the United States Army from 1967 - 1969, during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Vietnam Veterans Inc., AMVETS Post 103 and the American Legion Post 51.
Rich was employed for many years with Steel Scaffolding and then Timberline in Little California, from which he retired in 2010.
Rich got to enjoy his retirement and stayed active throughout, serving as a member in the VVI Funeral Honor Guard. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends.
Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Jo Grant Zapotosky; brothers: John, Eddie, Bernie, Kenny and Gary; sister, Joann; and his in-laws, Glenn and Mary Burns.
Left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 53 years, Glenda G. Burns Grant; daughter, Becky (Grant) Elizeus; grandchildren: April (Noah) Elizeus and Paige (Cory) and Ali (Taryn) Dillie; great-grandchild, Delanie Dillie; sisters, Debbie (Ron) Holloman and Kathy (Stephen) Rosneck; dear friends, Carol Croftcheck and Chuck Berkshire; his aunt, Gerri Grant; uncle, John “Huck” Scarmazzi; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to “Our Girls” from Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.
Friends will be received at THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 1 until the Service at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, officiated by Pastor Mark Berkshire. Military Honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the service, accorded by the U.S. Army and the VVI. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the AMVETS of Hopwood, Post 103, 123 Buttermilk Lane, Hopwood, PA 15445.
