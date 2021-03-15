Richard Lee "Dicky" Miller, of Filbert, passed away on March 12, 2021 and is now safely embraced in the loving arms of his Heavenly Father and Jesus, and all of his loved ones that had gone before him.
He was born in Uniontown, on November 5, 1945, a son of the late Irma (Connors) and William Richard Miller.
Richard graduated from Redstone High School; he loved music, wrestling, baseball, football, playing darts, and Nascar, especially races at the Daytona Speedway. He always had a smile on his face and making people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his loving mom and dad, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Richard is survived by his loving sister and brother, Leora J. Miller and William A. Miller of Filbert; his Aunt Shirley Lazzaro of Pittsburgh, Aunt Patricia Cerino of Ohio; Aunt Pearl and Uncle William D. Connors of N.C.; many cousins, friends, friends at Senior Life, all the Connors, Nehela, Murray and Miller families.
A special thank you to the staff of Senior Life, Uniontown, Uniontown Healthcare and Rehab Center, all his doctors & nurses, and of Dearth Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 15, Additional Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, at which time a Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Charles House Officiating at The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468 Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
Under PA Mandate and at the request of the family, masks are required, please maintain social distancing, and limit your visitation time to allow all family and friends to visit. The family thanks you for understanding.
