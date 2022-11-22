Uniontown
Richard Lee Ohler, 57, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at his home.
Richard was born on August 12, 1965, the son of Kenneth Edward and Mary Jane McManus Ohler.
Richard was predeceased by his father.
Richard was a member of the Amend - Leckrone Gun Club and the Continental 2 Gun Club. He was also a NASCAR, Steelers and Penguins fan. Richard also loved to fish.
Richard is survived by his children, Skylar James Ohler of New Salem, Richard Kenneth Ohler of New Salem and Kimberly Sue Ohler of Connellsville; his siblings, Joann Ohler and Randy Raymond of Grindstone, Kenneth Ohler and Dana Newman of Smithfield, James Ohler and Karen Crawford of New Salem and Merle Ohler and his wife, Alice of Uniontown; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received in the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Interment is private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.