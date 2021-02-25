Brownsville
Richard Lee Szuch Sr., 73, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, in his home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born June 9, 1947, a son of John Frank Szuch Sr. and Elizabeth Umbel Szuch Lutes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Billy, Chuckie and Dale.
Richard was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 940 for 55 years, Brownsville Eagles, Brownsville Sportsman Club and Bridgeport Young Men's Club.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Patricia A. Bella Szuch; four children, Candace Ripple and husband Larry, Christina Seidel and husband Ben, Richard Lee Szuch Jr. and wife Nicole, and Matthew Szuch and wife Bethany; 10 grandchildren, Chad and Chelsea Gump, Dakota Seidel, Hunter, Austin and Madison Szuch, Analeigh, Rosalee and Harper Szuch, and Logan Guthrie; brother John F. Szuch Jr.; half siblings Jerry Umbel, Debbie Olvera, Sharon Douglas and Eddie Lutes; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 25, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, February 26, with Pastor Guy Provance officiating, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Posts 940, 838 and 275.
Due to Covid-19 state mandates, our funeral homes indoor occupancy is limited to 25 people and masks and social distancing are required.
To sign the guestbook for the family, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.