Uniontown
Richard Lee Thomas, 53, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Uniontown Hospital.
Richard was born on December 26, 1968, in Connellsville, the son of John C. and Rose Tedrow Thomas Sr.
Richard loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the Hutchinson Sportsman Club and a Pittsburgh Penguins fan.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, John Thomas Jr. and fiancee Kim Nicklow of Uniontown; nieces, Lauren Thomas and Jennifer Thomas and fiance Tom Mills; nephew, Kody Thomas and fiancee Abby Wingrove; great-nephew, Cutler Mills; and several cousins and friends.
Friends will be received at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Triumphant Fellowship Church, 871 McClellandtown Road, McClellandtown, PA 15468, to celebrate Richard’s life. Dinner to follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment is private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.