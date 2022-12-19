Washington
Richard "Rich" "Dick" Lewis Mast, 80, of Washington "struck out swinging" peacefully at home on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3:55 p.m. after a courageous fight with cancer.
Richard was born on November 21, 1942, in Washington, the son of the late Joseph L. Mast and Reba Gregg Mast Majewski. He was in the last graduating class of Claysville High School in 1960.
Preceding him in death was his sister, Carol Mast Malone (Ted), and two half-sisters, Tammy Jo Mast and Marlene Polan.
He proudly served his county in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer 3rd Class Aviation Electrician (AE-3).
On July 15, 1967, in the Central Christian Church, Uniontown, he married Yvonne Elaine Fast, from Uniontown, who survives. They enjoyed 55 plus years of marriage.
Also surviving is his son, Richard "Rick" L. Mast, Jr., of Penn Hills; daughters, Rhonda Mast Dalton (Robert), of Zanesville, Ohio and Robyn Mast Colbert (Jason), of Eighty Four; and six grandchildren, Ruthie, Reyna, Rylan, RJ Dalton and Braden and Ryan Colbert. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rich was employed for 32 years at Washington Steel Corp., as an electrician, with 13 of those being a maintenance foreman. Also, he was the proud owner of Mast Awards, providing a variety of awards and trophies to the local community and schools.
Following Washington Steel's closing (Rich's retirement), he was employed by International Paper and by Home Depot in the electrical department for several years.
A true lover of baseball, he has been involved in the PONY League baseball program for almost 60 years. Starting as a boy, he played all the way through the program until he aged out. After returning from the Navy, he managed the same Bronco League team for 25 years, including several traveling all-star teams. After helping with other teams, he and his wife, Yvonne, continued to volunteer in various capacities, most recently for the last 18 years running the souvenir stand at the PONY League World Series.
A life-long member of Avery United Methodist Church, he was baptized there, was a trustee, and was an on-going member of their dart ball team for several years. He was a 53 year member of the Washington Masonic Lodge No. 164. His biggest contribution was serving on the board of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Martha Assembly #11 for many years. Rich also served as board member/president of the Pancake Football Boosters and a very active member of the Trinity Hiller Band Helpers.
Rich enjoyed wood working, geology, playing dart ball, and loved fixing things. His greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren play sports, perform in band concerts/competitions, cheerleading and other activities. His children and grandchildren will continue to treasure the wooden, stone, and other creations he made over the years. They will continue to adore their father and grandfather (Pap-Pap) and he will forever be in their hearts.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by the NICHOL FUNERAL HOME, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington.
Guests will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 19th, and from 12 to 2 and 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20th, with a funeral service immediately following the last viewing.
An online guest book may be signed at nicholfuneralhome.com
If you wish to make a donation in his name, in lieu of flowers, please see options below that he supported for a lifetime
Washington Youth Baseball for Bronco League, 12 North Jefferson Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317, OR: World Series Tournaments Incorporated, 12 North Jefferson Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317, plws.org, OR: Avery United Methodist Church, 1100 Gabby Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.