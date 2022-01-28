Leckrone
Richard Lyle Hagner, 66, of Leckrone, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Family and friends will be received in the Smithfield Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 112 N. Main Street, Smithfield, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, and from 12 until 1 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, at the Church with Reverend Rose Bircher officiating.
Interment in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
