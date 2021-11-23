Lyndhurst, N.J.
Richard M. Rafter, 73, died on Friday, November 12, 2021.
Mr. Rafter was born in Smock, and has been a resident of Lyndhurst since 1969. At 20 years old, Richard was drafted and served during the Vietnam War (1967-1969), during which he was awarded the Purple Heart. Richard like so many other of his brother vets, was humble and quiet about his time of service to his country.
He worked for local accounting firms for his entire life, and in retirement, continued working at H & R Block of Rutherford, N.J. until 2020.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Maureen Carroll Rafter; by his loving daughters, Colleen Rafter, and Jaclyn Rafter & her Fiance, Ricardo Gonzalez; by his brothers and sisters, Edward, Frances, and Robert Rafter, Emma Florkewicz, Anna "Katie" Gilsdorf (Walter) and Mary "Betty" Bencze; by his brother-in-laws, Mike Carroll (Linda) and Charles Carroll (Barbara); and three generations of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Richard's Memory to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed to Richard's family by going to https://tinyurl.com/RichardRafter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.