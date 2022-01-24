Richard M. Riggin

Dawson
Richard M. "Duck" Riggin, 74, of Dawson, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022.
He was born February 8, 1947, in Bitner, a son of the late James and Geraldine Riggar Riggin.
Richard was a lifetime member of the Dawson Fire Department and served many years as the chief of the Fire Police.
He was retired from US Steel - Clairton Works.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Higbee Riggin; son, James Silbaugh; two brothers, Bernard and Kenneth Riggin.
He is survived by his children, Renee, Brenda, Kristy, Ruth Ann Choban and husband John, Stacie, Angela, Sheldon and Richie; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five sisters, Laura Grimes, Shirley Styles, Rosemary Winaught, Wanda Stewart and Kathleen Rockwell; two brothers, Martin Riggin and Ronald Riggin; loving companion, Darlene Rush; loving neighbors, Robert G. Prinkey Jr. and his family; many nieces and nephews; his beloved cat, Titan; and his beloved dog, Duke.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, January 26, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, with the Rev. Jack Washabaugh officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
