Richard Melvin VanSickle, 82, died peacefully, with his daughter and granddaughter at his side, Monday, March 6, 2023.
Richard graduated from South Union High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served three years as a disbursement clerk aboard the USS Boxer.
He was a member of Delta Sigma Phi and the American Legion and worked as customer service manager for USAir for 35 years. Not one to settle down and retire, he then worked for RJR Reynolds and Brown and Williamson.
Richard was a 15-year member of Granite Falls water aerobics program, and also loved making stained glass and was quite the wood worker. He was the friendliest, most upbeat and helpful individual whose personality and sense of humor lit up a room. He was the most loving and supportive father and grandfather anyone could possibly ask for.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Franklin VanSickle and mother, Eleanor Genevieve Klink VanSickle; his loving wife, Brenda Fields VanSickle; son, Richard Todd VanSickle; and brother, Kenneth VanSickle.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Jill Leuice; his brother, Dale VanSickle; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
