Georges Township
Richard Michael Oberlechner, 68, of Georges Township, passed away unexpectedly, at home, Monday, May 10, 2021.
He was born September 9, 1952 in Uniontown, Pa., the son of Herman and Kathryn Palencher Oberlechner.
Surviving are his wife of 21 years, Linda Lowery Oblechner; children, Tony and Charlene Pulice, Tina and Brian Loring, Sam Pulice and Melissa and Chris Hostetler; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his father, Herman Oberlechner; and sister, Barb and Michael Tom.
Richard was predeceased by his mother, Kathryn Oberlechner.
He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He always loved spending time at Big Bear with family and friends.
Richard was employed with Southwest Glass and Aluminum in Bridgeville.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
