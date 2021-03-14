Richard Newcomer

Connellsville
Richard "Dale" Newcomer, 87, of Butler, went home to be with his Lord Thursday, March 11, 2021.
He was a resident of Concordia, The Orchard, where he resided for the last 10 months.
Born July 4, 1933, in Connellsville, Fayette County, he was a son of Hobart McKinley and Helen Irene Mills Newcomer.
After graduating from Dunbar Township High School, he joined the United States Navy in June 1951 as an aviation machinist's mate third class, where he served during the Korean War until June 1954 and was honorably discharged.
Upon returning home from his service in the United States Navy, he graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Chemistry. He spent his career working for US Steel in the research lab in Monroeville and in the Chem Labs of several US Steel mills in the Pittsburgh area. He was also the chief chemist over the Chem Lab at Armco Steel until his retirement.
He was a member of the Portersville Bible Church. Having been a member of The First Baptist Church of Butler in the past, he taught Sunday school and was a member of the Board of Deacons. As a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Butler, he served on the Board of Elders. He was also a board member of Child Evangelism Fellowship in the past.
Surviving are two daughters, Mrs. John (Joyce) Grooms of Critz, Va., and Mrs. Daniel (Karen) Graham of Cabot; a son, Mr. Roger and Paula Newcomer of Slippery Rock; six granddaughters, Mrs. Christopher (Rebecca) Maupin of Roanoke, Va., Mrs. Thomas (Melanie) Cumberland of Butler, Mrs. Matthew (Jennifer) Neiderlander of Butler, Mrs. Edward (Emily) Hoffman of Butler, Mrs. Alexander (Amanda) Leslie and Miss Sara Newcomer of Mars; nine great-grandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma B. Newcomer; his second wife, Jo Ann Newcomer; and his brother, Wayne Mills Newcomer of Greensburg.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 14, in the YOUNG FUNERAL HOME, 127 W. Jefferson Street, Butler. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, in the funeral home, with Pastor Michael Charles officiating. Private burial will be at the Normalville Cemetery, Fayette County.
Contributions may be made to Life Choices, 118 South Church Street, Butler, PA 16001, or the Alzheimer's Association, 100 W. Station Square Drive, Landmark Building, Suite 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.