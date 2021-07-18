Tower Hill One
Richard P. Riley Sr., 83, of Tower Hill One, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones, Thursday, July 15, 2021.
He was born April 15, 1938, in Frozen, W.Va., a son of the late Paul and Ada Verry Riley.
On June 22, 1960, he married Mary Louise Yeardie Riley, with whom he enjoyed nearly 42 wonderful years of marriage.
Richard was a retired Luzerne police officer as well as a janitor for the Brownsville Area School District. He was also a veteran of The Unites States Army.
The greatest joys in life were his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Richard was an avid hunter, fisherman, carpenter, enjoyed watching the deer, and loved watching his Westerns.
In addition to his wife and parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Pauline; uncle Sylvester Verry and aunt Mary Verry.
Richard is survived by his children, daughters Mary Anne Marshall and husband John of East Millsboro, and Tammy Riley and significant other Dale of Tower Hill One; his son, Richard Riley Jr. of Tower Hill One; grandchildren Christina Thomas and husband Jim, John Marshall Jr. and significant other Melissa, Arielle Marshall, and Alexis Zentkovich and husband George; great-grandchildren Paige, Aiden, Evelyn, Austen and Jordan; fur great-granddaughter Snooki; sister Jerri Riley and husband Pat; several nieces and nephews, which includes a very special nephew, Alex "Bo" McCann and niece Linda "Bunny" Duncan; special friends Crystal Coffee and Sharon Porter.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. blessing service Monday, July 19, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating.
