Uniontown
Richard Paul Fearer, 76, of Uniontown, passed Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born October 4, 1943, in Uniontown, a son of the late Ernest C. and Agnes P. Fike Fearer; brother of Clyde (Jena) Fearer of Okatie, S.C., and Barry Fearer of Ashburn, Va.; uncle of Jenny (Jon) Hollingshead, Andria (Tim) Donnelly, Jeffrey (Darcy) Fearer and Gregory (Anngela) Fearer; great-uncle of Jacob, Joshua, Ben, Katie and Lillie. Also survived by a cousin, Stanley (Sharon) Yanchus of Champaign, Ill., who was like a brother to him.
Richard served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was a UPS driver in Uniontown. He was an avid sportsman, being a member of many local sportsman’s clubs and was active in local politics.
Friends are welcome at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 4. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, in the funeral home. Entombment in Sylvan Heights Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice in Richard’s memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
