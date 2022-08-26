Hopwood
Richard Paul Jeffries, 75, of Hopwood, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
He was born on September 10, 1946.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harold and Nettie Jeffries; sister, Charlotte Marie “Penny” Lappin; and wife, Mary Ann Opel Jeffries.
Surviving are his wife, Kimberly Jeffries; children, Lisa and Dan Anglim, Lori Jeffries and Dawn Opel; grandchildren, Jacob and Amanda Chamberlain and Ally Anglim; brother, Gene and Carol Jeffries; nephews and nieces, Gene and Rich Jeffries, JoEllen Ruth and Brett Johnson, Jeremiah Youler and Tiffany Griffith, and Jeanna and Brad Brown.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 12 noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The Funeral Service will begin at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating. Military Rites are being accorded by Amvets Post 103.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your church, local community outreach or Veterans Affairs.
