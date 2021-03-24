formerly of Uniontown
Richard R. Snyder, 71, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Laurel Ridge Center.
Richard was born June 12, 1949, a son of the late Stanley W. and Catherine H. Dzurilla Snyder.
He is survived by his brother, Ronald Snyder.
Richard served in combat in Vietnam with the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Purple Heart recipient.
He was employed with the Better Business Bureau until his retirement.
Richard enjoyed sports and often attended football, baseball, hockey and auto racing events.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, in THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Interment is private.
The family would like to thank the staff of Laurel Ridge Center for caring for Richard in his final days.
