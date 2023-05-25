formerly of Connellsville
Richard Ronald "Dick" Shipley, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 21, 2023, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, at the age of 88.
Born January 18, 1935, in Connellsville, he was the first of four boys of Carl J. and Nedra M. Jimmerson Shipley.
Dick graduated from Struthers High School in 1953 and his yearbook bio accurately described him: "Dick is very brilliant; he's also very shy; but that makes no difference, for he's a popular guy." Dick was loved by everyone who met him, wherever he went.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Dick worked at Home Savings & Loan for 14 years and then at Youngstown Sheet & Tube in accounts payable until the plant closed. He worked in accounting and then in customer service at Cold Metal Products until he retired in 1999.
He is a former member of Struthers United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and served as treasurer for 20 years. He was also a 30-year member of the I.O.O.F.
The church is where he met the love of his life in February of 1975. She joined him in the choir and nine months later, on November 21, 1975, he married Ruth L. Bolash. The couple lived in Struthers for four years and then moved to Lowellville, Ohio, in 1979. They shared 47 wonderful years and two beautiful daughters.
Dick enjoyed bowling and golfing and was a die-hard train buff. He loved taking train excursions with his family. When he wasn't on a train, he was watching trains. You could always find him sitting on the back porch enjoying the trains as they went through the village. He also shared a love for HO-scale model railroading with his brothers.
He loved taking his family on day trips and always took the country roads to enjoy the scenery.
Until he was 15 years old, he loved spending his summers in Ohiopyle, on his Uncle Frank's farm. As an adult he made regular trips to Ohiopyle every year, including an annual camping trip with his brothers and cousin.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Charles "Chuck" and Carl "Jerry." His youngest brother, David, passed away May 14, just one week prior to Dick.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth of Lowellville; his daughters, Nedra (Michael) Cruz of Dover, Pa., and Stephanie (Robert) Sherman of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and his grandchildren, Maximus and Eliana Cruz, and Brandon and Marcus Sherman. He is also survived by cousin, Sturgis "Buck" (Susan) Shipley of Struthers; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life may be held at a later date.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Heritage Manor in Youngstown and the nursing staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.
