Uniontown
Richard Stephen Sabol Sr., 79, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 7, 2022, with loving family by his side.
He was born February 25, 1943, in Uniontown, a son of the late Stephen and Ann Senky Sabol.
Richard served honorably in the U.S. Army, retired from the Cumberland Coal mine after having worked as a miner for over 35 years, and was a member of Amvets General Marshall Post 103 Hopwood, the United Mine Workers of America, and the Polish Club. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with his son, Rick working on their race truck. He truly adored his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Lois Ann Shinsky Sabol; four children, Stephen Sabol (Jessica) of Norfolk, Va., Mark Sabol (Wendy) and Marci Collins, all of Uniontown, and Richard "Rick" Sabol, Jr. (Barb) of Masontown; 10 grandchildren, Andrew, Annika, Abigail, Miranda, Anna, Cassie, Sam, Tyler, Danica and Caitlyn; along with a great-granddaughter, Masina; and three siblings, Lois Sherlock of Wickliffe, Ohio, Ron Sabol (Terri) and Ann "Babe" Helman, all of Uniontown.
To honor Richard's wishes, funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations, in memory of Richard, be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, PA 15106, to be used for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Life Fayette County c/o team, Too Inspired to be Tired.
