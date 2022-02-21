York Run
Richard T. Chury, "Bubba", was born June 21, 1940, and passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was the son of John and Catherine Chury.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Elaine Plisko Chury; son, Rick; grandson, Logan; siblings, Patricia Cehula, Betty Kopas, Rose McSheffery and Charles Chury; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Joseph Chury, John Chury, Mary Arendas and Erma Halasz.
Rich was retired from Cement Masons Union Local 526.
As per his request, arrangements are private under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, in Fairchance, Pa.
