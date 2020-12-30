Beallsville
Richard T. Settles, 78, of Beallsville, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Mon Valley Hospital.
He was born July 21, 1942, in Brownsville, a son of the late Jacob and Evelyn Frye Settles.
Mr. Settles was a graduate of Redstone High School.
Rich retired from the Maple Creek Mine in 1987. He worked as a mine foreman and was a member of the mine rescue team. He also worked in numerous coal mines in the Greene County area.
In 1989, he built and operated R.T.G. and S. auto repair and storage in Beallsville.
In 1999 to the present, he owned and operated Parts Plus on U.S. Route 40, Brownsville, Centerville Borough.
Mr. Settles was a very active individual with many interests. Rich was a two term Mayor of Beallsville Borough, a certified diver and diving instructor and a member of Belle Vernon Lodge # 643 Free & Accepted Masons. For 10 years he had a pilot's license and enjoyed flying whenever he could. Mr. Settles enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an officer of Chapter 7 Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and boating and visiting friends while telling extremely entertaining stories. He was a member of the Centerville Sportman's Club and the National Rifle Association.
On July 19, 1996, he married Twila VanVoorhis, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons, Rick Settles (Lana) of Uniontown, Robert Copechal (Sherri) of Washington and Grant McClelland (Allison) of Beallsville; six siblings, Jacob Settles "Fred" of Allison, Charlotte Dabney of Pittsburgh, Goldie "Dolly" Jones (Roy) of Pittsburgh, Lawrence Settles (Sonya) of Bridgeville, Darlene Curry (Steve) of Uniontown and Donna Settles of Uniontown; 10 grandchildren, Richard Settles, Jarel Settles, Zachary Settles (Halla), Isaac Copechal, ViVian Copechal, Taylor McClelland, Conner McClelland, Dawson McClelland, Eli Vitte and Harper Vitte; four great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are three sisters, Nina Moultrie, Evelyn Settles and Balinda Settles; three brothers, Jack Settles, Nelson Settles and Robert Settles.
Rich will forever be remembered as a dedicated son, father, grandfather and friend. He was a man of strong character and pride, yet kind, loved unconditionally and could always be counted on in times of need. A man who leaves a legacy to be proud of.
A public graveside service will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, December 30, in Beallsville Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Garwood Baptist Church, 637 Scenic Drive, Daisytown, PA 15427. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
