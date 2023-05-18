Footedale
Richard Tony Lemansky, 69, lifelong resident of Footedale, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
He was born October 6, 1953. He was the beloved son of Clarence "Cork" and Nora Jean "Jake" Coffman Lemansky.
Rick was a graduate of German Township High School, class of 1971.
He then enlisted in the US Air Force where he enjoyed his travels to different US bases and then in Takhli, Thailand. His time in the service developed his skills as an accomplished mechanic of the F-111 airplane. This led to a 35 year coal mining career, most of which was at Dilworth Coal Mine. After his retirement he held several jobs. He was the courier for Uniontown Hospital, Corrections Officer at SCI Greene and a security guard at Maitri in Uniontown.
He was a proud member of the UMWA Local 1980, American Legion Post 945 and AMVETS Post 103.
He was inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall Of Fame as part of the 1969 German High School undefeated Football Team.
Rick was also a gifted storyteller and a Mr. Fix-It for family and friends. He never met a stranger, whether you knew him for 69 years or 6 months, he left you with memories to last a lifetime.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy Davis; and infant brother, Michael; in-laws, Stanley and Dolores Puscian; Dolly Shimshock; Wayne Edenfield; Joe Shuman; and nephew, Joe Uphold.
He is survived by his childhood friend, and lifelong sweetheart, Janet Rae Puscian Lemansky, whom he married nearly 51 years ago. Together they lovingly made a family with their three children: Nikki (husband, Richie) Fabrycki, Ben Lemansky, and Crystal (husband, Turk) Haynesworth. He was a flawless Pap Pap to Taylor (fiance, Ashley) Workman, Braden, Patten and Bruno Fabrycki, Elijah Lemansky, Veronika, Jazmine and Madison Haynesworth. He was a great-grandpap to Ellie, Bryce and Nolan. He also leaves behind "Brothers", Tim Davis and Chuck Shimshock; "Sisters", Elaine Edenfield and Jean Shuman. Nephews and Nieces: Mark, Marcy, Scott, Amy, Jill, Cindy, Robyn, Danny, CJ, and their families. A special Godson, Christopher Uphold. Aunts: Judy Lemansky and Angie Lemansky and many many cousins.
He was a beam of light to many. He will be deeply missed by numerous friends, especially his best friend, Vic Benco; and lastly his furbaby and faithful companion, Darcy.
The family expresses their extreme gratitude to the staff of Ruby Memorial Hospital, Dr. Abbas and the rest of the Thoracic team. We are especially thankful to: Chris Burgan-P.A.; nurses: Chris Elliott, Garrett Phillips, MacKenzie Earlywine; and the 8SE and the CVICU Units.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, followed by a service with Military Rights, by the AMVETS Post 103, starting at 3 p.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Social Hall in Footedale.
Donations in his name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
