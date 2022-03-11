Perryopolis
Richard Douglas Voytek, 60, of Beaux Bridge, La., passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, in his home.
He was born May 15, 1961, a son of Joseph and Linda Schiffbauer Voytek of Perryopolis.
Surviving are sisters, Denise Robinson, also of Beaux Bridge, Patricia Hart and her husband, Richard; and a brother, William and his wife Amy; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a niece, Laura Schreckengost.
All services are private and a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
