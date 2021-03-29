Addison
Richard W. Frazee, 58, of Addison, passed away March 27, 2021, in Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, with his loving family at his side. He was born March 21, 1963, in Uniontown. He was a son of the late Ralph "Bill" W. Frazee and Janice M. Frazee.
He is survived by his loving wife Jamie A. Fisher Frazee; two daughters, Jenna Frazee and Julee Frazee; and one son, Ryan Frazee, all at home, with his best buddy Dozer 11 F; along with Daniel Stark of Confluence, who Rick thought of as a son. Also surviving are three sisters, Marjorie Beachy (Ed) of Confluence, Loretta Belanger (Larry) of Bruceton Mills and Lana Gabbard (Doug) of Demossville, Kentucky.
Rick was a member of New Life Covenant Church of God in Markleysburg. He started his business R.W. Frazee Trucking, LLC with his wife Jamie in 1997. Trucking was his passion.
He was a very well-respected businessman and entrepreneur. He especially loved spending time with his family at the racetrack watching his son Ryan race. Rick and his family cherished their memories racing all along the east coast, from Canada to Florida and everywhere in between.
Rick was also a very active member in his community and was always willing to lend a hand to those in the community and surrounding areas - especially local organizations, such as the Lions Club and the Addison Volunteer Fire Department. He was very giving of his time, services, trucks and equipment. Rick had such a giving heart and has impacted a lot of lives. Above all, Rick was a family man who loved making memories with his wife and kids.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, March 31, in New Life Covenant Church, with Pastor Martin Stewart and Pastor Jim Dice officiating the service. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery.
