Addison
Richard W. Frazee, 58, of Addison, passed away March 27, 2021, in Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, with his loving family at his side.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, March 31, in New Life Covenant Church, with Pastor Martin Stewart and Pastor Jim Dice officiating the service. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.