Richard Ward Brumley

Smithfield
Richard Ward "Ricky" Brumley, 59, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his residence.
He was born November 16, 1960, in Uniontown. Preceding him in death were his parents, Hayward Earl and Elizabeth Jane Elwell Brumley; and a brother, Alan Brumley.
Richard was a former department manager with Walmart, having worked for them for nearly 30 years, and was last employed as a driver for M&R Transportation with the Laurel Highlands School District.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed his visits to the Uniontown Eat'n Park. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cheryl Ann Baer Brumley; daughters, Nicole Kolencik and husband Nicholas and Samantha Tait, all of Smithfield; three grandchildren, Hannah and Caidan Brumley and Christian Kolencik; brothers, Jerry Brumley of New Salem, Kenny Brumley and wife Christina of Uniontown and Mark Brumley and wife Nikki of Brownsville; his best friend, Lynn; his cat, "Lucky"; nieces and nephews and many friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
