Dunbar
Richard Wayne Hardy, 81, of Dunbar, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born June 28, 1940, in Connellsville, a son of the late Junior Frank and Thelma Laverne Matthews Hardy.
Mr. Hardy was a self-employed businessman having owned and operated a machine shop in Dracut, Mass. for many years. Upon his return to the area, he worked in numerous business endeavors until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Rita’s Roman Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline A. Ready Hardy; two daughters, Leanne Hardy Bennett and Todd Bennett of Connellsville and Kelly Bailey and her husband William of Connellsville; his grandchildren, Kyle Todd Bennett and his wife Jenna, Shawn Bennett and his wife Breanne, Nicholas Bailey and girlfriend Maya Self, Erica Brown and her husband Anthony and Katie Franklin and her husband Jose; eight great-grandchildren, McKenzie Bailey, Isabel Franklin, Harper Anne Bennett, Gabby Franklin, Arlo Brown, Emma Bailey, Declan Bennett and McKinley Wayne Franklin; his siblings, Donna Strickler and her husband William of Dunbar, Ronald Hardy and his wife Margaret of Connellsville, Betty Beatty of Connellsville and Debbie Gallis and her husband John of Dunbar; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rita’s Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Rita’s Cemetery.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
