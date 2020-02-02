Uniontown
Richard Wayne Pepe, 57, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
He was born May 28, 1962, in Uniontown, a son of Harry J. and Evelyn Vaclavik Pepe of near Fairchance.
He graduated from Fairchance-Georges High School in 1980.
Beside his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sherry Kollar Pepe; daughters Texas and Brianna Kollar; and granddaughter Lita; mother-in-law Sandy Zitney; brothers Christopher D. Pepe and wife Patricia of Prospect, N.Y., and Harry J. Pepe Jr. and wife Shannon of Addison; nieces Katelyn and Jessica Pepe of Addison; paternal aunts Christine Andrews and husband Jack, and Mary Ann Franczyk; maternal uncle Charles Vaclavik and wife Katie; and Aunt Pat Vaclavik; great-uncle James Pepe; his fur babies, Peppy and Chyna; and many cousins.
He was predeceased by grandparents Christopher A. and Beatrice Retilla Pepe, and Paul J. and Anna Snyder Vaclavik; and uncles Melvin Vaclavik and wife Lois, and Richard Vaclavik.
His close friends through the years were Tim Hormell, Don Pazicni, Jessica Sutirto, Pam Lawver and daughter Christi, Mark “Monk” Havlichek, Robert “Kippy” Show and all the old gang at Esther’s; and Jim and Ted Havlichek, deceased.
He worked for Hormell’s Hardware and J & S Enterprises as a service technician.
His pastimes were fishing, camping and boating with family and friends.
The family greeted friends and family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 1, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Visitation continues in the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Sunday, February 2. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.