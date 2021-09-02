Uniontown
Richard Wayne Smith Jr., 48, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, with loving family by his side, Saturday, August 28, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born June 28, 1973, in Brownsville.
Richard was predeceased by his mother, April Ann Chisler Smith November 13, 1997; and his three fur babies, Sharbel, Copper and Buddy.
Richard loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed drawing and had a great love of all dogs. Richard was a loving son and brother who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his father, Richard W. Smith Sr. and wife Deborah of Brownsville; brother Robert Smith and wife Ava of Uniontown; niece Aliyah Wilson and nephew Robert Smith Jr., both of Uniontown; three great-nephews, Fred, Quincy and Adrian Houston; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of services, Saturday, September 4, with Pastor Ron Hudson officiating, in Calvary Baptist Church, 308 McClellandtown Road, Uniontown.
Arrangements under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
