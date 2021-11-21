Venetia
Richard Wilson Rusch, 83, of Venetia, passed away in Canonsburg Hospital on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. He was born on September 11, 1938 in Pittsburgh, a son of John F. and Lucille Wilson Rusch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, John "Red" Rusch and sister, Lucille "Sis" Leslie.
Rich is survived by his wife of 55 years, Florence Ann Kelly Rusch; niece, Lynne DeCarlo.
Rich's professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance.
