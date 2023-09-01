Rickey Roy Ferland, Sr.

formerly of Martin
Rickey Roy Ferland, 63, of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Martin, passed away peacefully, in his home, Saturday, August 5, 2023.
He was born April 24, 1960, in Uniontown, a son of the late Frank and Pauline Childs Ferland.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Rodger and Ron Ferland; nephew, Steven E. Conway Sr.; and great-niece, Elizabeth Pauline Holt.
He is survived by son, Rickey Ferland Jr.; and brothers, Richard (Regina) Ferland, Randy (Sharon) Ferland, Frankie Ferland; sisters, Patty (Bud) Holt, Debbie (Bob) Conway, Cindy (Buddy) Holt; special nephew, Joey (Kim) Ferland and their children, Christopher and Norana; and numerous nephews and nieces who loved him dearly.
There will be a private memorial service for family and friends at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.