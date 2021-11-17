Charleroi
Ricky A. Castor, Sr., born August 8, 1961, passed Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the age of 60, after a long battle with cancer.
He leaves behind three children, Ricky Castor, Jr., Jennifer Castor and Bradley Castor; two sisters, Evelyn Miner and Patty Kline; and many grandchildren.
He was a hard and proud worker all of his life. He was a painter and drywall finisher, and was well respected in his area of work all around Western PA.
Services are private and under the direction of the CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director.
Online condolences to www.spallinofuneralhome.com
