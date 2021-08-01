Markleysburg
Ricky C. Devault, 62, of Markleysburg, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nellie and Walter Devault.
Ricky was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and worked for many years at the Water Treatment Plant in Kingwood, W.Va.
He is survived by brothers Leonard (Esther) and Albert (Linda); as well as a neighbor, Barb Conaway, who provided unwavering support and care throughout the years.
As per his wishes, he will be cremated. There will be no public visitation.
Arrangements entrusted to the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.