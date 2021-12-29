Uniontown
Ricky Duane Asbury, 67, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
Ricky is the son of the late Joan Asbury. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sister, Madelyn "Debbie" Thomas; and his niece, Carrie Thomas.
He is survived by his son, Julian Brown, of Uniontown; children, Andrea Sabula, of Uniontown, Haley (Luke) Lucostic, of Uniontown, and Lashawn Asbury, of New Castle; grandchildren, Julian and Jordan Brown, Logan and Remington Lucostic, and Remington Trout; siblings, Terry (Regina) Asbury, of Uniontown, Michelle Norris, of McKeesport, Kelly Asbury, of Uniontown, Alexander Asbury, of California, and Tarendale Asbury, of Chicago; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A special mention to Ms. Jean McVey, owner of McVey's Personal Care Home, and her staff, who provided care as well as friendship to Ricky. Anyone who met Ricky became a friend.
For those family members and friends who made a donation, we are grateful and appreciate you. We pray that in return, God will open up the windows of heaven and pour you out a blessing you won't have room to receive.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, December 30th, with Rev. Marvin Harris, officiating.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.