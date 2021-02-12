East Millsboro
Ricky Lee Ballone, 67, of East Millsboro, entered into the presence of his Lord on the morning of Monday, February 8, 2021. He passed away peacefully, with his loving family by his side.
Ricky was born June 5, 1953. He spent his professional career as a foreman at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation prior to his retirement. He was extremely well-liked by his colleagues, was known as a hard worker, and proudly never missed a day of work. His favorite pastimes were playing cards, maintaining a beautiful garden, and listening to music, especially Led Zeppelin. Ricky was known for his infectious smile and very fun-loving personality. He was also known as a very generous person who cared deeply about others. Ricky was just a generally good guy.
Ricky's greatest joys were those closest to him. He deeply loved his wife of many years, Sandra Filippone Ballone, who preceded him in death in 2017. He was his daughter, Carla's best friend and closest confidante and loved her dearly. He had a particular fondness for Carla's rescues, Hocus and Tiger. He was especially close to his brother, Mike, who was devoted to Ricky, using his free time to cut Ricky's grass, and visiting him at his home. Mike cherished every minute spent with Ricky and is especially broken hearted at his loss. He will greatly miss the times they spent together walking, talking and laughing.
In addition to his wife, Sandra, Ricky was also preceded in death by his father, Carlo Ballone Sr. and mother, Dolores Wellington Ballone; sister Sharon Ballone Miller; and brothers-in-law Frank Filippone and Vince Filippone.
In addition to his daughter, Carla, he is survived by his brother, Carlo Ballone Jr.; sister Elena Ballone; brother Mike Ballone and wife Lori; sister Darla Ballone Garlick and husband Rick; sister-in-law Mary Ann Criss and husband Bob; and many nieces and nephews.
Ricky's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 13, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, with prayer services officiated by Pastor Chuck House following the visitation. PA-COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.