Fairchance
Riley Dana Harbarger, 60, of Fairchance, passed away peacefully, January 20, 2021, with his family by his side.
Dana was born October 5, 1960, to Riley Theodore Harbarger and Joan Gadourey Hardy in Billerica, Mass.
He was a proud boilermaker of 17 years with Boilermakers Local 154.
In his spare time, he loved spending time with family, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, enjoying a cold can of Coors Light, listening to music and working on many home projects.
Dana is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Ida Mae Guthrie Harbarger; children, Riley Michael Harbarger and wife Tammi, Farryn Harbarger Lytle and husband Lucas, Mya Bailey-Harbarger, Danica Bailey-Harbarger, Wyatt Harbarber, Bella Harbarger and Starr Harbarger; grandchildren, Jacob Lytle, Tessa Lytle, Julie Lytle and Eli Lytle; parents, Riley and Joan; siblings, Sherry Finnegan, Darryl Harbarger and Sandy Hardy; close friends, Tim Cobb, Vernon Leadbeater and Bo Guthrie; and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Nelle Haberny Harbarger.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 23. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with tributes by clergy, friends and family.
