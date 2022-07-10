McClellandtown
Rita Ann Cuppett, 60, of McClellandtown, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
She was born February 3, 1962, to the late Russell Cuppett and Anna Marie Cuppett.
Surviving are her two sons, Jonathan Cuppett and Joseph Cuppett and many other family members.
Rita was employed for many years at the former Beverly Health Care in Uniontown until her illness stopped her from working.
Visitation in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service on Tuesday, July 11, 2022, with Mr. Keith Kelley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rita Cuppett Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
