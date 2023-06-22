Morgantown
Rita Ann Sanders, 72, of Morgantown, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Rita was born on January 20, 1951, a daughter of the late James and Pauline High. Rita enjoyed taking care of family and friends and making sure everyone was fed and always wanted to help anyone in need. Rita also enjoyed meeting and chatting with friends on social media in her spare time.
Rita is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Terry Sanders; daughter, Christina Sanders; sons, Michael Sanders and Mark Sanders; grandchildren, Tristan Sanders; Aaron Sanders; and Darla Sanders; sister, Debbie High; brother, David High; and her cat Niko and her granddog Zoey.
In addition to her parents, Rita is preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.
Friends and family will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 until the time of the prayer service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Martha Ognibene officiating on Friday, June 23, at HASTINGS FUNERAL HOME, 153 Spruce St., Morgantown, WV 26505. Following the service cremation services are being provided by Hastings Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WVU Medicine Cancer Institute, 1 Medical Center Dr. Morgantown, WV 26506
Send condolences online at hastingsfuneralhome.com
