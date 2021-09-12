Hopwood
Rita D. Montano, 92, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, in her home.
She was born August 12, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late John Hodgson and Dolores Stentiford Hodgson.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Montano of Hopwood; children Vicki Burd (Don) of Hopwood, Sheryl Burkett (Ross) of Hopwood, Elizabeth Guinta (Jim) of New York, Steve Montano (Lisette) of Florida; grandchildren Don and Teresa Burd, Scott and Laura Burd, Tammy and Cory Becker, Tony and Mary Burd, Cindi and Steve Meeks, Rossie and Garika Burkett, Bobby Wallis, Jennifer and Wendale Boyd, Jimmy Roybal, Jonathan Roybal, Chris Montano, Danny and Paola Montano, Matthew Guinta, Eric Guinta, Mary Beth and Rob Liguori.
Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Shelby, Lilly, Courtney and Chris, Hunter, Tristian, Caleb, Brandon, Brian, Alanna, Austin, Kyle, Ryan and Jazmine, Tyler, Alyssa, Jamon and Kayla, Johnia, Jorie, Tyler, Brenden; one great-greatgranddaughter Jolianne; several nieces and nephews; and special family friend, Physician Doctor Paul Means.
Rita was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was the monarch of the family, which she held together. She was an instant friend to everyone she met. We will all miss and love her forever.
All services are private for the family. Arrangements by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Send condolences to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
