Smithfield
Rita Josephine Guth, 62, of Georges Township, Smithfield, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born February 21, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Lee Abraham Tate and Amy Jane Dice Tate; her husband, Raymond B. Guth; son Richard Hagner; and brother Russell Tate.
Surviving are her three children, Crystal Hagner, Rita Yanowsky and husband Jeffrey, and Mike Hagner; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings Frank Tate, James Tate, Mike Tate, Kevin Tate, Steve Tate, Pat Tate, David Tate, Sharon Blakovich, Susan Kohrman, Donna Philby, Lisa Runyon and Jeane Tate; and many nieces and nephews.
Rita was employed with Dr. Robert English for many years.
The family will greet friends and family from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of a funeral service, with Pastor Molly Holl officiating, Wednesday, August 26, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
