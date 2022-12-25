Masontown
Rita L. Putila, 54, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
She was born in Crucible, on July 27, 1968, the daughter of the late James Lee and Alice Lorraine Carlson Clark.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Michael Putila; sister, Sandra Jordan; and brother, James Lee Clark Jr.
She is survived by her mother-in-law, Josephine Putila; daughters, Jennifer Marie Putila, Andrea Mary Putila; sons, Matthew Lee Clark and Michael Putt Putila; grandchildren, Jocelyn Putila, Andrew Michael Putila and Arabella McCourt; her two adopted grandbabies, Aurora Yorler and Jeremiah Yorler; sisters, Diana Carter, Malinda Fowler, Edna Hodge, Mary Jane Marshall and Penny Suppa; and brothers, Ronald Clark and Walter Clark.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on December 28, 2022, at the Ronco VFD, 624 Hill Top Street, Ronco.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
