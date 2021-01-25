Brownsville
Rita Marie Bakewell, 82, of Brownsville, departed this world January 15, 2021.
She was born on All Saints Day, November 1, in 1938, to Nicholas and Mary Spritz of Clairton. Rita was a kind and loving daughter, sister, wife and mother.
A graduate of Mercy School of Nursing, Rita spent a lifetime caring for others in need. A lover of nature and the outdoors, Rita tended beautiful flower gardens at her home in Luzerne Township near Brownsville. She particularly loved the colorful, feathered friends that would visit her many trees, bushes and flowers.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Nicholas Spritz
Rita is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Edward Arnold Bakewell; three children, Susan Bakewell Crittenden, Colleen Marie Bakewell and Richard Aaron Bakewell; and five grandchildren, Elizabeth Crittenden, Victoria Crittenden, Olivia Bakewell, Aidan Bakewell and Adeline Bakewell. We honor her memory by practicing kindness on a daily basis.
A Memorial Mass in The Historic Church of St. Peter will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
