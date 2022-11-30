Uniontown
Rita Marie Kazimer, 55, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born October 21, 1967, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Montgomery, and Lorna Yauger, who survives.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Kazimer Sr.; brothers, Mark, Ralph, Arnold; and sister, Patty.
Rita was a Christian by faith. She was a seamstress, whose hobbies included spending time with her six grandchildren, cryptographs, word scrambles with her mother, reading the daily bread, reading the Bible, watching Wheel of Fortune, and adventuring with Tom.
Left to cherish Rita's memory are her mother, Lorna Bryner Yauger; sons, Richard M. Kazimer, Richard A. Kazimer, Ian Kazimer; and daughter, Tara L. Krug; brother, Montgomery "Red" Yauger; sisters, Teresa Lowman, Jeanne Blaniar; nieces and nephews; her grandchildren, Adelaide, Liam, Penelope, Olivia, Orin, Opal; and her loving, long-time companion, Tom Hawk.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, followed by a service celebrating Rita's life, with the Rev. Dale Redick officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Faceboom page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.