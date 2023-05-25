formerly of Grindstone
Rita Murray Vig, 71, of Aliquippa, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 21, 2023, in her home, with her loving family by her side.
Rita was born July 27, 1951, in Grindstone, to the late John "Jack" Murray Sr. and Lorraine Keiper Murray.
Rita was a graduate of Brownsville High School and was a lifelong bus driver in the Aliquippa area until retirement.
Rita had a strong love for her family and friends. Her greatest love was attending sporting events, playing superhero dress-up, and even included Daisy Dog in the fun. She also enjoyed watching her son play hockey, where she was always his #1 Fan. She even enjoyed going to the casino with her friends, Joan and Delores.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Murray; and first husband, Ken Moore.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Jiggers" Vig; son, Bradley "BJ" and Samantha Vig; grandsons, Jason and Bennett "Benny" Vig; stepchildren, Thomas "Tommy" and Natalie Vig, and Renee and Craig Sylvester and their families; brother, John "Jack" Jr. and Sophia Murray; sister, Kathy and Scott Hopkin; sister-in-law, Veronica "Dolly" Murray; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great- nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, May 26, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with Elder Thomas Hamer officiating.
