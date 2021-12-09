Smock
Rita Petrus, 69, of Smock, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born on Friday March 7, 1952, in Uniontown, a daughter of Thomas and Mary Margaret Sintich Plovock.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, George Bozek; and husband, Michael A. Petrus.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist, Perryopolis. A graduate of Mercy School of nursing registered nurse program, and was very talented in all aspects of Arts and Crafts from needlepoint, knitting, quilting, designing clothes, handbags and wallets to sewing a tattered garment for anyone that would ask her.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael J. Petrus, Thomas A. Petrus, Ryan G. Petrus; grandsons, Buck Ryan Petrus, Bearon Michael Petrus; siblings, Nancy Wiland (Gary), Thomas E. Plovock (Barb), Maribeth Kuzmicki (John), George Bozek (Cheryl), Shawnee Bozek; sister-in-law, Vanessa Plisko; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the Novak Funeral Home, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, and until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, when a prayer service will be held, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Grindstone, with Rev. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In Lieu of flowers and keepsakes, memorial donations can be made to an ALS organization.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.com
