Robert A. Anderson

Uniontown
Robert A. “Inch” Anderson, 71, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Robert was born March 24, 1951, in Uniontown, by the late James Roy Anderson and Britomarte Ford Anderson.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by four brothers: Roy Anderson, Norman Anderson, James Anderson, Vernon Anderson; and sister, Gwendolyn Willis.
Robert graduated from Uniontown High School. He attended Penn State University and was a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Robert worked as a dealer in Las Vegas, Nev., for 20 years and because of his charismatic personality he made many high-profile friends.
Robert was afflicted with Polio as a child, yet he never allowed his disability to stop him from engaging in activities that brought him joy like swimming, skating, and dancing. As an adult, he enjoyed playing cards and reminiscing while spending time with loved ones.
Robert is survived by his brother, William Anderson and wife Shauna; nephews and nieces, Mark Anderson and wife Yolonda, Dennis Willis, Leona Willis, Will Anderson, Bobbi Anderson, Christine Criswell, Craig Anderson, James Anderson Jr., and a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins.
Friends will be received at LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, May 9th, the Memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., with Rev. Crable officiating.
