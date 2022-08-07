Morgantown, W.Va.
Robert A. Ayers, 65, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Select Specialty Hospital of Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born on Wednesday, August 8, 1956, in Morgantown, W.Va., son of the late Thomas Nelson Ayers and Bernice Jean Jeffries Ayers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald "Ferp" Ayers; two sisters, Linda Ayers in infancy and Sharon "Sherry" Ayers.
He had retired from the Sanitation Department of the City of Morgantown. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed riding four wheelers with his family and watching westerns and wrestling on TV.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ruth Ann Carey Ayers; three daughters, Patricia Ayers and Pat Shannon, Amy Ayers, Bobbi Jo Ayers and Darrel Gibson; and his son, Robert "Dude" Ayers and Monica Johnson - all of Morgantown. Seven grandchildren: Joshua Shannon, Christopher Ayers, Hunter Ayers, Christian Ayers, Desirae Ayers, Austin Ayers and Abby Shannon; the following brothers and sisters: Thomas Ayers and wife, Margaret of Point Marion, Debbie Horvwalt and husband, Harry of Dilliner, Stephanie Young and husband, Brian of Point Marion, Steve Ayers and wife, Rachel of Herndon, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director and Supervisor, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, and from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m., the hour of service, on Sunday, August 7, with Brian Young officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family in care of Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
Condolences can be made to the family at louisrudolphfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.