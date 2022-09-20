Robert A. Falcone

Centerville
Robert "Bob" A. Falcone, 70 of Centerville, passed away peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022 in his home with his wife at his side.
He was born May 21, 1952 in Brownsville, a son of the late Herman and Jayne Davidson Falcone.
Bob was a graduate of Brownsville High School, class of 1970. He graduated with a bachelor of education degree from California University of Pa, along with a degree from St. Francis School of Respiratory Science, and has maintained his certification as a Registered Respiratory Therapist.
After College Mr. Falcone held several positions throughout his life including a social sciences teacher at Brownsville Catholic School, various positions at Volkswagen for 10 years, and for the past 33 years loved his work at AHN Jefferson Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist. In 2021 he was awarded "Dare to Soar ICU award for performance", and the "Legacy Award" for his outstanding attitude and performance. He loved mentoring new students and was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone needing assistance. He valued each work relationship and was a friend to the staff from all departments within the hospital.
Bob had a devoted love for his family including his children, and grandchildren.
He also enjoyed trips to Gettysburg, the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Pittsburgh Steelers, learning to play the guitar, listening to music, and entertaining his two cats.
There are many people that were involved with Bob's life who deserve a special thank you including: Herb Mitchell and the "70's Old Men Club". Sincere appreciation to his treatment team at the Jefferson Hospital AHN Cancer Center and Oncology Units. Special thanks to: Dr. Jason Stepp, Katie Fisher CRNP, and fellow collaborating oncology specialists, the staff and nurses at the infusion center, Dr. James Allen, Dr. Joseph Stefanski, Dr. Daniel Kim, Dr. James Betler, Oncology Unit Manager Marsha Snowden and her staff, ICU physicians, nurses, and staff, Reverend Paul, and most importantly his respiratory team colleagues led by Tom Monahan and Craig Ditzenberger. His fellow respiratory therapists, past and present, held a special place in his life, especially his dear friend Diane Anderson.
Special thanks to friend and neighbor John Rohrer for always lending a helping hand. Family is blessed to of had such an excellent care team.
Surviving are his loving wife Dr. Donna Stanko Falcone who he shared 44 years of marriage with; three children, Katrina Falcone- Smith (Shawn) of Buford, GA, Aaron Falcone (Christine) of Irwin, and Matthew Falcone (Leah) of Eighty Four; six grandchildren, Jude Smith, Layla Smith, Emily Smith, Aubrey Falcone, Chloe Falcone, and Alexis Falcone; one sister Jayne Bartolotti (Phil) of East Millsboro; several nieces , nephews and cousins, and great nieces and nephews; two pet cats "The Legend" Hank and Furlein.
Deceased are his parents, grandparents, father-in-law Frank Stanko, as well as several aunts and uncles, including his dear aunt Joanne Falcone.
Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m., Wednesday in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, Ltd. 2830 Main St. Beallsville, PA where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 with Rev. Edward L. Yuhas officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
"A life not lived for others is not a life" - Mother Teresa
