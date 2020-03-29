Madison, Ohio
Robert A. Geisler, 75, of Madison, Ohio, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Geneva, Ohio, after a brief illness.
He was born Sept. 18, 1944, in Johnstown, Pa., a son of the late Robert A. Geisler Sr. and Shirley Henney Geisler.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Marie Haapanen Geisler, of Madison, Ohio; three children, Jennifer (John) Geisler Hutchison of Conneaut, Ohio; Matthew (Holly) Christopher Geisler, of Painesville, Ohio; and Richard (Amy) Stavar of Madison, Ohio; five grandchildren: Leigh M. Stavar, Benjamin G. Stavar, Lucy Marie Geisler, John Robert Hutchison and Erin Elizabeth Geisler; three sisters, Roberta (Pedro) Geisler Menendez, Lucy (Bob) Geisler Clark, and Tillie (Jim) Mayeaux; a brother, Jeff (Maryanne) Geisler.
Geisler started his career in public education in 1967 as a science teacher in Barberton, Ohio. He retired as associate superintendent of Perry Schools in Perry, Ohio, in 1998.
After retiring, he worked security for the Cleveland Indians Baseball Co. for 23 years. He enjoyed traveling to visit friends, taking care of his dogs and spending time with family.
A celebration of life function will take place when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made to Project Hope for the Homeless, P.O. Box 2035, Painesville, OH 44077; and/or Holy Cat Whiskers, 2585 Hubbard Road, Madison, OH 44057.
BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, PA has been entrusted with Robert’s professional funeral arrangements.
On line condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
