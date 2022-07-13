Smithfield
Robert “Bob” A. Hartman, 68, of Smithfield, passed away with his daughters by his side on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
He was born August 11, 1953 in Smithfield, the son of the late William Hartman and Mildred Lewellen Hartman.
Bob is a graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School, class of 1972. He worked as a laborer for many years for Bob Tupta. He went on to work and retire from PennDOT.
Bob enjoyed playing pool, dabbling in a little poker, playing Yahtzee, listening to classic country music and most of all being with his family.
Bob was a simple man who cherished family and home. He enjoyed spending time at home with his girls and his grandchildren. He loved having a cup of coffee in the morning and scratching his lottery tickets.
God made this man special with the gift of dependability. He was always there for his girls, his grandbabies, eager to help, to love and to make them laugh. He cherished his brothers and sisters, being sure to spend time with them each week to enjoy a cup of coffee and loving conversation.
Left to honor and cherish his memory are his daughters, Stephanie and Bill Humbert of Smithfield and Melissa and Barry Balchak of Smithfield. His greatest gifts, his grandchildren, Lucas, Daniel and Cassadee. His sisters, Patty Swaney of Fairchance and Mary “Sis” Myers of Smithfield. His brothers, Donald and Norma Hartman of Haydentown, Larry and Rose Hartman of Smithfield, William “Bill” and Helen Hartman of Smithfield and Danny and Kathy Hartman of Smithfield. And also his many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME. Bob’s request was for cremation and there be no memorial service.
